Watch CBS News
Local News

Powerball jackpot jumps to $850M

By Yolanda Perdomo

/ CBS Chicago

CBS News Live
CBS News Chicago Live

CHICAGO (CBS) -- Millions of people are feeling lucky as the fourth-largest jackpot in U.S. history will be drawn Wednesday night.

The Powerball jackpot rose from $835 million to $850 million for the drawing. It's also the ninth-largest lottery jackpot in U.S. history. 

On Monday night, someone matched four numbers and the Powerball Plus with the game's Powerplay feature winning $100,000.

First published on September 27, 2023 / 1:03 PM

© 2023 CBS Broadcasting Inc. All Rights Reserved.

View CBS News In
CBS News App Open
Chrome Safari Continue
Be the first to know
Get browser notifications for breaking news, live events, and exclusive reporting.