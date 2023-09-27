Powerball jackpot jumps to $850M
CHICAGO (CBS) -- Millions of people are feeling lucky as the fourth-largest jackpot in U.S. history will be drawn Wednesday night.
The Powerball jackpot rose from $835 million to $850 million for the drawing. It's also the ninth-largest lottery jackpot in U.S. history.
On Monday night, someone matched four numbers and the Powerball Plus with the game's Powerplay feature winning $100,000.
