Powerball jackpot soars to $725M for Wednesday's drawing

By CBS Chicago Team

/ CBS Chicago

CHICAGO (CBS) – Get your lucky numbers ready!

Wednesday's Powerball jackpot has climbed to $725 million.

The drawing is now the sixth-largest jackpot for Powerball and the 10th-largest lottery prize in U.S. history.

Two lucky players matched four numbers and the Powerball during Monday's drawing to win $50,000 each. Nearly 114,000 other prizes, ranging from $4 to $50,000, were also won.

The retailers that sold those winning tickets will also receive a bonus of 1% of those prizes.

Winners have one year from the date of the winning draw to claim their prize. They're also advised to write their name on the back of their ticket and keep it in a safe place until they're ready to claim their prize.

CBS Chicago Team
The CBS Chicago team is a group of experienced journalists who bring you the content on CBSChicago.com.

First published on July 12, 2023 / 2:18 PM

© 2023 CBS Broadcasting Inc. All Rights Reserved.

