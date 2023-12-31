Watch CBS News
Powerball enters 2024 with $810M jackpot after no winners in Saturday's drawing

By Jeramie Bizzle

/ CBS Chicago

Powerball jackpot grows to $810M after no winners
Powerball jackpot grows to $810M after no winners 01:00

CHICAGO (CBS) – Bad news if you were hoping to close out 2023 a millionaire.

No winners took home Saturday night's Powerball Jackpot. It was worth $760 million with no player matching all six winning numbers to claim the top prize.

The good news is you now have a chance to be the next big winner to start 2024.

Monday's drawing is worth an estimated $810 million.

If a winner takes the cash option, they'll bring home almost $409 million.

Jeramie Bizzle
j-bizzle.jpg

Jeramie Bizzle is a digital news producer at CBS 2 Chicago.

First published on December 31, 2023 / 11:00 AM CST

