Powerball climbs to $900M after another drawing with no winners

CHICAGO (CBS) -- Another drawing without a winner means you have another chance at possibly becoming a millionaire.

No one was able to win Saturday night's Powerball drawing which has now climbed to a whopping $900 million.

Even though no one won the big pot, you still may want to check your numbers to see if you won a smaller prize.

Those winning numbers are 2, 9, 43, 55, 57, and Powerball number 18.

The next Powerball drawing is Monday night.

Don't forget the Mega Millions drawing is happening Tuesday. That jackpot is up to $640 million.