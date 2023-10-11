Powerball jackpot worth $1.725 billion for Wednesday's drawing

CHICAGO (CBS) – Your chance to become a billionaire resumes Wednesday.

The Powerball jackpot is now worth $1.725 billion after no one won in Monday's drawing.

If won, it will become the second-largest jackpot in lottery history. The largest on record is the $2.04 billion jackpot that was won in California last November.

The estimated cash payout is $756 million.

Winners have one year from the date of the winning draw in which to claim their prize. Players are also encouraged to write their names on the back of their winning tickets and keep them in a safe place until they're ready to claim their prize.

Powerball drawings are held every Monday, Wednesday, and Saturday.