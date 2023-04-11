Power outage disrupts Metra Electric, South Shore Line trains

CHICAGO (CBS) -- A power outage snagged Metra Electric and South Shore Lines late Tuesday afternoon.

The outage was reported near 11th Street, just north of the Museum Campus in the South Loop.

Outbound train service on the Metra Electric Line was halted. Metra reported Train No. 331 – scheduled to depart at 4:25 p.m. – did not run, and Train No. 333 would be the next to go to 93rd Street/South Chicago.

South Shore Line riders to Indiana were also warned that service was halted or delayed.

CHECK: Metra Updates | South Shore Line Updates