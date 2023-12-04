Pothole flattens up to a dozen drivers' tires in northwest Chicago suburbs

ROLLING MEADOWS, Ill. (CBS) -- Road crews from the Illinois Department of Transportation made emergency repairs Monday to potholes along Route 53 in northwest suburban Rolling Meadows.

But this did not happen before a giant pothole flattened the tires of as many as a dozen drivers.

It all happened Monday afternoon in the southbound lanes of Route 53 just north of Algonquin Road.

IDOT said it was notified Monday afternoon of the potholes, and an IDOT crew fixed them with a temporary cold patch. Some lanes were closed during the repairs, but all lanes were back open by 2:30 p.m.

Drivers can file claims with IDOT to repair any damage. The procedure for doing so is at this website.

Drivers may also call (847) 705-4048, or contact the IDOT Central Bureau of Claims at (217) 782.6263.