Reward offered in search for Chicago mail thief who impersonates a postal worker

CHICAGO (CBS) -- The U.S. Postal Inspection Service is offering a reward of up to $100,000 to help apprehend a mail thief who has been going around impersonating a postal worker.

The USPIS said the man has been entering corporate and residential buildings around downtown Chicago since December.

Surveillance photos provided by the USPIS showed the man wearing what appeared to be a baseball cap and sweater with the U.S. Postal Service logo on them.

Anyone with information should call the U.S. Postal Inspection Service at 877-876-2455 and say "law enforcement" when prompted. The reference case number is 4142062.

People who see the postal impersonator mail thief should not take any action to apprehend him themselves, the USPIS emphasized.