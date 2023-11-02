Postal Inspection Service offers $150,000 rewards for information in robberies of postal workers

CHICAGO (CBS) -- The U.S. Postal Inspection Service is offering rewards of $150,000 for information leading to arrests in a part of armed robberies to postal workers that happened last year.

The first robbery happened at 12:15 p.m. Sept. 15, 2022, in the 5300 block of West Washington Boulevard – near Lockwood Avenue – in the South Austin neighborhood. The suspect was a man wearing a red hooded sweatshirt in and a ski mask – and is believed to have fled in an early-2000s Audi sedan, of which the USPIS released a surveillance photo.

The second robbery happened at 11:37 a.m., Nov. 26, 2022, in the 1300 block of West Van Buren Street – near Throop Street – on the Near West Side. The suspect was wearing a black ski mask, a dark-colored sweatshirt, and blue jeans, and escaped in a 2018 gray Jeep Compass with Indiana dealer tag registration 69304B.

The USPIS also released a photo of that vehicle.

USPIS officials are offering up to $150,000 for information that leads to an arrest and conviction in each robbery.