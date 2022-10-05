First Alert Weather: Possible showers later in the evening

CHICAGO (CBS) -- Mostly cloudy and mild this evening with temperatures in the 60s. A few showers will be possible late this evening and overnight. Lows will be in the mid-50s in Chicago, but upper 40s in the suburbs.

For Thursday, a few showers will be possible in the morning. Highs will occur in the early afternoon at around 70 degrees, then fall to the low 60s by 5 p.m. behind a cold front.

The front could also trigger scattered showers and a few thunderstorms. Wind gusts behind the front could exceed 25 miles per hour at times. Lows Friday night will be in the mid-40s.

Breezy and cooler for Friday with highs in the low 50s. Scattered showers are likely Friday morning and afternoon, especially for lakeside locations.

Friday night will be chilly in the upper 30s in Chicago, but a light freeze is possible for areas outside of the city.

Breezy and cool for Saturday with highs in the upper 50s. Mostly sunny and milder for Sunday with highs in the low to mid-60s. Temperatures warm by the middle of next week, then cool once again by the end of the workweek.

TONIGHT: Mostly cloudy with a chance for isolated showers. Low 55°

THURSDAY: Mostly cloudy with a chance for isolated showers in the morning, then scattered showers and isolated storms in the afternoon. Turning windy and cooler after 2 p.m. High 70°

FRIDAY: Scattered lake effect showers, breezy and chilly. High 53°