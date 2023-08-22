Possible move for White Sox?
CHICAGO (CBS)-- The Chicago Bears may not be the only team in town looking to move.
The White Sox could be next.
According to a report from Crain's, the White Sox are considering moving from Guaranteed Rate Field when their lease expires in six years. Relocating to the suburbs or a new city was mentioned, but sources say the White Sox are keeping their options open.
In a statement, a team spokesman says they'll soon have conversations with the city and state about "vision, opportunities and the future."
