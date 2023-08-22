Watch CBS News
Local News

Possible move for White Sox?

/ CBS Chicago

Possible move for White Sox?
Possible move for White Sox? 00:29

CHICAGO (CBS)-- The Chicago Bears may not be the only team in town looking to move.

The White Sox could be next.

According to a report from Crain's, the White Sox are considering moving from Guaranteed Rate Field when their lease expires in six years. Relocating to the suburbs or a new city was mentioned, but sources say the White Sox are keeping their options open.

In a statement, a team spokesman says they'll soon have conversations with the city and state about "vision, opportunities and the future."

First published on August 22, 2023 / 12:30 PM

© 2023 CBS Broadcasting Inc. All Rights Reserved.

View CBS News In
CBS News App Open
Chrome Safari Continue
Be the first to know
Get browser notifications for breaking news, live events, and exclusive reporting.