Police investigating possible explosion at apartment complex in Oak Forest

CHICAGO (CBS)-- An investigation is underway after a possible explosion at an apartment complex in south suburban Oak Forest overnight.

A bomb squad and arson investigators are on the scene of the one-story unit near 160th Street and Laramie Avenue.

Police have not confirmed details surrounding the incident.

A neighbor told CBS 2 he was shaken awake by what he believes to be an explosion. When he went outside, he said he saw flames bursting out of the windows.

The neighbor told CBS 2 he found at least two sticks of dynamite near a car close to the scene.

"I went outside to look at the car 'cause I thought it could have blown up and I looked on the ground and found a stick with a wick on it. I say this is dynamite," a neighbor told police.

Police are still on the scene. CBS 2 is working to confirm the details.