Possible coywolf sighting in Burr Ridge

Coywolf possibly spotted in Burr Ridge
CHICAGO (CBS) -- A coyote hybrid known as a coywolf might have been spotted recently in southwest suburban Burr Ridge.

Police said they have received reports of a Coywolf near 83rd and County Line Road.

A coywolf is bigger than a coyote, with longer legs, smaller ears, and a bushier tail.

Police said it can sometimes look like a German shepherd in the dark.

If you see one, do not approach it, and call 911 if it becomes aggressive.

First published on August 25, 2023 / 10:41 PM

