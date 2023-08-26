Possible coywolf sighting in Burr Ridge

CHICAGO (CBS) -- A coyote hybrid known as a coywolf might have been spotted recently in southwest suburban Burr Ridge.

Police said they have received reports of a Coywolf near 83rd and County Line Road.

A coywolf is bigger than a coyote, with longer legs, smaller ears, and a bushier tail.

Police said it can sometimes look like a German shepherd in the dark.

If you see one, do not approach it, and call 911 if it becomes aggressive.