Another possibility for Chicago Bears new stadium

New site mentioned for new Bears stadium

CHICAGO (CBS) -- The Chicago Bears continue assessing their options for a new stadium.

The team looked into different suburbs to host, including Arlington Heights.

But there is a new possibility that is much closer to their current home.

CBS 2's Marissa Perlman reports leaders with the team aren't saying much, only that they want to explore every opportunity.

The team could be looking to build a new stadium on the site of the south parking lot.

According to 670 The Score it's not clear how serious the Bears are about building a stadium at this site. It's possible that it could just be another move to create leverage to get the best deal from Arlington Heights.

The area was once considered the location of the Lucas Museum before the "Star Wars" creator moved the project to Los Angeles instead.

The Bears released a statement Thursday morning:

As we stated back in September earlier this year, we want to appropriately explore all opportunities across Chicagoland for the development of a world-class stadium.

Bears officials have also met with Naperville leaders about a potential stadium there.

The Bears' lease with the Chicago Park District goes until 2033 with the possibility of breaking that lease as early as 2026.