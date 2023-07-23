CHICAGO (CBS) -- In a big win for Portillo's workers fighting to unionize, employees say the Naitonal Labor Relations Board has ruled in their favor after the restaurant chain challenged the workers' vote to join a local union.

Workers rallied outside a Portillo's in River North Saturday, demanding the chain immediately start contract negotiations.

This all comes after Portillo's food production workers in Addison, Illinois voted last April to join a local iron workers union.

But Saturday night, Portillo's said the company is not backing down and is calling for a new election.

The company released a statement saying, "Union representatives made false promises to team members to secure a winning majority ... While we are diappointed with the outcome of this preliminary rulling, we will continue to evaluate our options to set aside the result of the April 13 election."