Watch CBS News
Local News

Portillo's only accepting debit or credit card at drive-thru starting Monday

By Elyssa Kaufman

/ CBS Chicago

Portillo's only accepting debit or credit card at drive-thru starting Monday
Portillo's only accepting debit or credit card at drive-thru starting Monday 00:21

CHICAGO (CBS)-- When you hit the Portillo's drive-thru, make sure you have your debit or credit card ready. 

Starting Monday, every Portillo's location will be cashless in the drive-thrus. 

Owners hope this will make it easier for you to get those fries even faster.

If you only have cash, you will have to order and pay inside.

First published on January 16, 2023 / 8:05 AM

© 2023 CBS Broadcasting Inc. All Rights Reserved.

View CBS News In
CBS News App Open
Chrome Safari Continue
Be the first to know
Get browser notifications for breaking news, live events, and exclusive reporting.