Portillo's only accepting debit or credit card at drive-thru starting Monday

CHICAGO (CBS)-- When you hit the Portillo's drive-thru, make sure you have your debit or credit card ready.

Starting Monday, every Portillo's location will be cashless in the drive-thrus.

Owners hope this will make it easier for you to get those fries even faster.

If you only have cash, you will have to order and pay inside.