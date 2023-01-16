Portillo's only accepting debit or credit card at drive-thru starting Monday
CHICAGO (CBS)-- When you hit the Portillo's drive-thru, make sure you have your debit or credit card ready.
Starting Monday, every Portillo's location will be cashless in the drive-thrus.
Owners hope this will make it easier for you to get those fries even faster.
If you only have cash, you will have to order and pay inside.
