Watch CBS News
Local News

Which Halloween candy is the most popular in Illinois?

/ CBS Chicago

Most popular Halloween candy in Illinois revealed
Most popular Halloween candy in Illinois revealed 00:42

CHICAGO (CBS) -- While the kids focus on finding the perfect costume - adults will be thinking about the candy.

You want to be the house handing out the best treats. So, what will most kids get in their bags when they go trick or treating? Well, it depends on where you live. 

According to candystore.com, Sour Patch Kids are the most popular treat in Illinois.

Indiana likes to give out Starbursts and the top candy in Wisconsin is a Butterfinger.

Halloween is big business. Americans will spend an estimated $3 billion on candy.

Nationwide, Reese's peanut butter cups are the most popular Halloween candy followed by Skittles and M&M's.

First published on October 6, 2022 / 10:08 AM

© 2022 CBS Broadcasting Inc. All Rights Reserved.

View CBS News In
CBS News App Open
Chrome Safari Continue
Be the first to know
Get browser notifications for breaking news, live events, and exclusive reporting.