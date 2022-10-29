Pop! Heights Park opens Saturday on Chicago's Far South Side

CHICAGO (CBS) -- A new park is bringing a pop of color and vitality to the Far South Side.

A ribbon cutting at noon will be the official opening of POP! Heights Park on 112th and South Halsted.

It's meant to be a gathering spot for people living in Roseland, Morgan Park, and West Pullman.

Far South Community Development Director Katanya Raby says the park will bring new opportunities for future development.

"Hopefully, it will attract more developers to the area, more homeowners who are looking to purchase homes, Roseland and East Morgan Park, and West Pullman has a great housing stock so hopefully we'll attract more people to come and repopulate the area," she said.

Raby says POP, which stands for the Public Outdoor Plaza program, was meant for communities like Roseland to apply for $500,000 to develop vacant parcels

The 22,000 square foot space will be a new home to play, work out, garden, peruse pop-up shops and enjoy performances.

One major highlight is the bright mural - created by local artist Amoz Wright.