Man returning from hospital crashes into pool during health episode
CHICAGO (CBS)-- A man died after a medical episode caused him to crash into a swimming pool in Bridgeview Wednesday morning.
A Bridgeview spokesperson said the 71-year-old was returning from the hospital when he lost control of the car around 6 a.m. He crashed into an empty Chicago Park District Pool.
Police confirmed the man was taken to Christ Hospital where he died.
