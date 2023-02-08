Watch CBS News
Man returning from hospital crashes into pool during health episode

By Elyssa Kaufman

CHICAGO (CBS)-- A man died after a medical episode caused him to crash into a swimming pool in Bridgeview Wednesday morning.

A Bridgeview spokesperson said the 71-year-old was returning from the hospital when he lost control of the car around 6 a.m. He crashed into an empty Chicago Park District Pool. 

Police confirmed the man was taken to Christ Hospital where he died. 

First published on February 8, 2023 / 7:01 AM

