New Pompeii exhibit opening at Museum of Science and Industry

CHICAGO (CBS)-- A new exhibit on Pompeii is coming to Chicago's Museum of Science and Industry.

Thursday is the anniversary of when Mount Vesuvius erupted, spewing ash and noxious gases into the sky. It covered the Roman City under a layer of ash and mud, preserving it for archaeologists.

On Friday, museum visitors will see new artifacts in the exhibit.

CBS 2 got a sneak peek at them, including a black and white mosaic dating back to the first century along with two animal-shaped jugs.

The three new artifacts join more than150 artifacts already at the immersive exhibition.

It will be at MSI through January 15.