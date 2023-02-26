Polls show 19% of voters still undecided in Chicago mayoral race

CHICAGO (CBS) -- Chicago's mayoral election is just three days away, and candidates in this eleventh hour are making last minute appeals to voters. It's still anybody's race.

Polls show 19% of voters are still undecided, which means these final days of campaigning in this crowded, tight race could make all the difference.

In the final days of a whirlwind mayoral race, it all comes down to voter turnout.

Neighbors showed up at Kenwood Academy in Hyde Park to hear some of the candidates on why they should take the city's top seat.

"No one knew who I was a couple months ago. But they know who I am now," said Brandon Johnson.

Johnson is asking undecided voters to get to know him ahead of Tuesday.

"As our message continues to resonate, as we knock doors, as we make phone calls, as our volunteers continue to hit the pavement, very, very confident the people of Chicago will know who is best prepared and positioned to represent their interests," he said.

"They need to be able to make a real choices about their future," said Roderick Sawyer, talking education in hopes of reaching younger voters with his push to boost Chicago Public Schools. "This is what a 21st century education program looks like, focusing on the children, not focusing on buildings, not focused on administration."

"Who will be the unifying hand that Chicago needs today?" said Jesus "Chuy" Garcia.

In the 47th Ward, Congressman Garcia is asked undecided voters to think about this as they head to the polls.

"Think about experience, history. Who has done the hard work? Who has helped people come together? And who has been equitable?" he said.

And it was music and dancing Saturday at a Women for Lori grassroots event. As incumbent mayor, Lori Lightfoot called for her supporters to vote her in for another four years.

"Four more days for us to prove that we will not go backwards in our city," she said. "On the ballot is all the progress that we've made over these last four years."

Early voter turnout has far surpassed both the 2019 and 2015 elections with about 193,000 mail-in and in-person ballots cast as of Friday.