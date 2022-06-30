Police warn of series of catalytic converter thefts on Northwest Side

CHICAGO (CBS) – Chicago police are warning residents of a series of catalytic converter thefts near Jefferson park (16th District) that have taken place over the past week.

The offenders pull up alongside parked vehicles, climb underneath and remove the catalytic converter, police said.

No details are known about the offenders.

Police reported the following incidents:

· 5000 block of West Balmoral Ave. on June 23, 2022 at 2:10 am

· 3200 block of North Oak Park Ave. on June 23, 2022 at 8:45 pm

· 4900 block of North Newcastle Ave. on June 23, 2022 at 9:00 pm

· 6800 block of West Talcott Ave. on June 24, 2022 at 1:00 am

· 5700 block of North Oketo Ave. on June 24, 2022 at 2:10 am

· 4700 block of North Milwaukee Ave. on June 24, 2022 at 2:55 am

· 6100 block of West Gunnison St. on June 24, 2022 at 7:40 am

· 6200 block of West Lawrence Ave. on June 24 2022 at 7:45am

· 5600 block of North Cumberland Ave. on 24 Jun 2022 at 9:00pm

· 7800 block of West Rosedale Ave. on 25 June 2022 at 3:00 am

· 5100 block of West Berwyn Ave. on 27 June, 2022 at 8:00 am

· 8500 block of West Higgins Rd. on 28 June 2022, at 2:20 am

· 5400 block of North East River Rd. on June 28, 2022 at 7:30 pm

· 5400 block of North Harlem Ave. on June 29, 2022 at 1:00 am

Residents are warned to be aware of the incidents and alert their neighbors. They can have a mechanic install an anti-theft device on their catalytic converter.

If possible, drivers should also secure their vehicles inside of a garage or park in a well-lit area with heavy pedestrian or vehicle traffic.

Drivers can also install surveillance cameras and ensure they are functioning and recording.

Pay attention to any suspicious people or vehicles loitering in the area.

Anyone with information about the offenders, including any vehicle description and license plate information, is asked to contact the Bureau of Detectives Area Five at 312-746-7394.