Police warn of series of car jackings in Austin neighborhood

CBS Chicago

CHICAGO (CBS) -- Chicago police sent an alert about a series of related carjackings in the Austin neighborhood since mid-June.

The unknown offenders approached the victims, who either parked of entered their vehicle, according to the alert.

The offenders produced a handgun and demanded the victims' car keys. The offenders then fled in the victim's vehicle.

In one incident, the offenders were used a silver vehicle. The make and model of the vehicle is unknown.

The incidents occurred in the following location:

  • 5800 block of W. West End Avenue on June 12, at noon
  • 4900 block of W. Madison Street on June 27 at 12:21 a.m.
  • 200 block N. Long Avenue on July 10 at 10:15 p.m.
  • 300 block of N. Lorel Avenue on July 12 at 1:29 a.m.

In the event residents are confronted by a suspected carjacker, police said they should:

  • Note any unique physical characteristics (scars, limp, acne, teeth, etc.).
  • Never pursue a fleeing assailant, provide the information to the police.
  • Never resist a robbery. Value your life over any and all property.
  • If approached by a witness to the incident, request contact information.  
  • Dial 9-1-1 immediately and remain on scene when possible.
  • Do not touch anything until police arrive.  

Anyone with information about the incidents is asked to contact Area Four Detectives at 312-746-8253.

July 14, 2022

