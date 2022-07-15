Police warn of series of car jackings in Austin neighborhood
CHICAGO (CBS) -- Chicago police sent an alert about a series of related carjackings in the Austin neighborhood since mid-June.
The unknown offenders approached the victims, who either parked of entered their vehicle, according to the alert.
The offenders produced a handgun and demanded the victims' car keys. The offenders then fled in the victim's vehicle.
In one incident, the offenders were used a silver vehicle. The make and model of the vehicle is unknown.
The incidents occurred in the following location:
- 5800 block of W. West End Avenue on June 12, at noon
- 4900 block of W. Madison Street on June 27 at 12:21 a.m.
- 200 block N. Long Avenue on July 10 at 10:15 p.m.
- 300 block of N. Lorel Avenue on July 12 at 1:29 a.m.
In the event residents are confronted by a suspected carjacker, police said they should:
- Note any unique physical characteristics (scars, limp, acne, teeth, etc.).
- Never pursue a fleeing assailant, provide the information to the police.
- Never resist a robbery. Value your life over any and all property.
- If approached by a witness to the incident, request contact information.
- Dial 9-1-1 immediately and remain on scene when possible.
- Do not touch anything until police arrive.
Anyone with information about the incidents is asked to contact Area Four Detectives at 312-746-8253.
