Police warn of robberies in Englewood targeting motorbike, ATV buyers

CHICAGO (CBS) -- Police are warning Englewood residents about a series of burglaries in recent weeks targeting those wishing to purchase a motorbike or ATV.

In each of the incidents, that took place between July and this month, the victims would go to certain locations to purchase a motorbike or ATV, according to Chicago police.

The offenders would then approach the victims while displaying a black handgun and take the victim's property.

The offenders would then flee the scene on foot.

The incidents have occurred in the following locations:

· 6700 block of South Elizabeth on August 13 at 10 p.m.

· 6700 block of South Throop Street on July 29 at 8:20 p.m.

· 6700 block of South Elizabeth on July 25 at 9:00 p.m.

· 6800 block of South Ada Street on July 17 at 5:00 p.m.

· 6700 block of South Elizabeth on July 17 at 1:15 p.m.

Police described the alleged male offenders as four individuals wearing black clothing and ski masks armed with a black handgun with an extended magazine.

What you can do:

· Always be aware of your surroundings

· Report suspicious activity immediately

· If you are confronted by an assailant remain calm

· Remember any unique physical characteristics (scars, limp, acne, teeth, etc...)

· Never pursue a fleeing assailant, provide the information to the police

· If video surveillance equipment is present, please save a copy of the incident for investigating detectives

· If approached by a witness to the incident, request contact information

· Dial 9-1-1 immediately and remain on scene when possible

Anyone with information is asked to call the Bureau of Detectives - Area One at 312-747-8389.