Police warn of man who sexually assaulted 15-year-old girl in West Rogers Park

CHICAGO (CBS) -- Chicago police warned of a sexual assault of a 15-year-old girl in West Rogers Park last week.

The girl was in a park in the 2600 block of West Peterson Avenue between 9 a.m. and 10 a.m. Tuesday, July 19, when she was approached by the offender who pulled her into a gray portable toilet stall and sexually assaulted her, police said in an alert. Green Briar Park is located on that block of Peterson Avenue.

In an attempt to avoid suspicion, the offender portrayed himself as the girl's father. The girl eventually escaped from the offender.

Police described the offender as a man wearing purple Crocs, a white shirt, and shorts.

Police said residents should:

  • Always be aware of your surroundings.
  • Pay special attention to suspicious people loitering in the area and report them to the police.  
  • If confronted by an offender, remain calm. 
  • Remember any unique descriptive characteristics of offenders (Scars, limp, acne, teeth etc.) 
  • Never pursue a fleeing assailant, provide the information to police. 
  • Call 911 immediately and provide a detailed description of the offender. 
  • Walk in pairs   

