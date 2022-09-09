Police warn of attempted kidnapping of 5-year-old girl in Cragin neighborhood

CHICAGO (CBS) -- Chicago police are warning about an attempted kidnapping of a 5-year-old girl that took place Thursday in the Cragin neighborhood.

Just before noon, the girl was walking alongside her mother on the sidewalk in the 5100 block of West Fullerton Avenue when an unknown male suspect followed them, according to Chicago police.

The suspect engaged the mother in a conversation and offered her an unknown amount of money for her daughter. When the mother refused, the suspect attempted to grab the girl by her hair towards him.

The mother and her daughter were able to get away.

Police described the offender as a male, light-skinned Hispanic with a thin beard, 20 to 25 years of age. He stood about 5-foot-6 or 5-foot-7, weighed about 150 to 160 pounds. He also had bright red hair, wore a black hat, a black t-shirt and red shorts.

What you can do:

• Be aware of this situation and alert your neighbors.

• Call 911 to report any suspicious persons, vehicles or activity in your neighborhood.

• Do not let children walk alone. Identify safe havens along your child's route to

school, such as businesses or trusted neighbors.

• Find out how to start a Parent Patrol or Walking School Bus Program at your child's

school. Call the CAPS Implementation Office at 312-747-9987 for more information

on this and other safety programs.

Anyone with information on this incident is asked to call the Area Five Detective Bureau at 312-746-6554.