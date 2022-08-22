Police warn Northwest Side residents after robber follows residents home

CHICAGO (CBS)-- Chicago police are warning Northwest Side residents after a robber was reported following people home.

Police said the suspect followed people home from the Walgreens at Belmont and Cicero avenues.

The suspect robbed people twice early Sunday night and once at Lamon and Belmont avenues and again about a half a mile away on Keating Avenue near Cicero Avenue.

Police said the robber may be armed with a crowbar and possibly a handgun.