Watch CBS News

Police warning businesses of recent burglaries in Albany Park

/ CBS Chicago

CHICAGO (CBS) – Police issued an alert Thursday to businesses of burglaries in the Albany Park area.

In each incident, offenders would arrive in a vehicle and then enter the business and target vehicles for theft. In one incident offenders took money and a set of car key fobs before fleeing the scene.

Incident times and locations: 

·         3000 block of West Irving Park Road on March 11, at 7:49 p.m.  

·         3000 block of West Irving Park Road on March 13, at 12 a.m.  

The offenders are described as three Black men between the ages of 20-30 years old, two of which weighing between 170-190 pounds, and the third weighing between 200-220 pounds.

Police remind businesses:

·         Be aware of this crime and alert your neighbors. 

·         Pay special attention to any suspicious subjects loitering in the area. 

·         Ensure that existing surveillance cameras are functional. 

·         Call 911 immediately and provide a detailed description of the offender(s), including any vehicle description and license plate information. 

Anyone with information can contact Area Five detectives 312-746-7394. 

First published on March 17, 2022 / 12:17 PM

© 2022 CBS Broadcasting Inc. All Rights Reserved.

View CBS News In
CBS News App Open
Chrome Safari Continue
Be the first to know
Get browser notifications for breaking news, live events, and exclusive reporting.