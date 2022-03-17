Police warning businesses of recent burglaries in Albany Park

CHICAGO (CBS) – Police issued an alert Thursday to businesses of burglaries in the Albany Park area.

In each incident, offenders would arrive in a vehicle and then enter the business and target vehicles for theft. In one incident offenders took money and a set of car key fobs before fleeing the scene.

Incident times and locations:

· 3000 block of West Irving Park Road on March 11, at 7:49 p.m.

· 3000 block of West Irving Park Road on March 13, at 12 a.m.

The offenders are described as three Black men between the ages of 20-30 years old, two of which weighing between 170-190 pounds, and the third weighing between 200-220 pounds.

Police remind businesses:

· Be aware of this crime and alert your neighbors.

· Pay special attention to any suspicious subjects loitering in the area.

· Ensure that existing surveillance cameras are functional.

· Call 911 immediately and provide a detailed description of the offender(s), including any vehicle description and license plate information.

Anyone with information can contact Area Five detectives 312-746-7394.