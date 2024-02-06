Police vehicle involved in crash in north Chicago suburb
NILES, Ill. (CBS) -- A Niles police vehicle was involved in a crash Tuesday evening in north suburban Niles.
The crash happened at Caldwell Avenue and Gross Point Road – just north of Touhy Avenue and alongside a Cook County forest preserve.
Niles police would not immediately comment on injuries or other details of the crash, saying a news release would be issued Wednesday morning.
Further details were not immediately available.
Thanks for reading CBS NEWS.
Create your free account or log in
for more features.
for more features.