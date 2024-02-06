Watch CBS News
Police vehicle involved in crash in north Chicago suburb

By Adam Harrington

/ CBS Chicago

NILES, Ill. (CBS) -- A Niles police vehicle was involved in a crash Tuesday evening in north suburban Niles.

The crash happened at Caldwell Avenue and Gross Point Road – just north of Touhy Avenue and alongside a Cook County forest preserve.

Niles police would not immediately comment on injuries or other details of the crash, saying a news release would be issued Wednesday morning.

Further details were not immediately available.

First published on February 6, 2024 / 8:08 PM CST

© 2024 CBS Broadcasting Inc. All Rights Reserved.

