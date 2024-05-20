Watch CBS News
Police: "Udder chaos" as cow spotted in suburban Chicago yard

By Elyssa Kaufman

/ CBS Chicago

CHICAGO (CBS) — Holy cow, neighbors in suburban Mundelein got quite a surprise Monday morning. 

The Mundelein Police Department reported "udder chaos" as a stray Highland cow was spotted in a yard. "Nothing gets you mooving on Monday like a stray cow call," police said in a Facebook post. 

highlandcow.png
Mundelein Police Department

Highland cows are known for their long and shaggy hair. 

Police have not confirmed if the cow is still on the "mooooove." 

In April of 2023, a senior prank went awry when a loose cow trotted through a neighborhood in Niles. 

Police determined the students bought the cow and a pig on Craiglist. Police worked with Wagner Farms in nearby Glenview to secure the cow. 

