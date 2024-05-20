Police: "Udder chaos" as cow spotted in suburban Chicago yard
CHICAGO (CBS) — Holy cow, neighbors in suburban Mundelein got quite a surprise Monday morning.
The Mundelein Police Department reported "udder chaos" as a stray Highland cow was spotted in a yard. "Nothing gets you mooving on Monday like a stray cow call," police said in a Facebook post.
Highland cows are known for their long and shaggy hair.
Police have not confirmed if the cow is still on the "mooooove."
In April of 2023, a senior prank went awry when a loose cow trotted through a neighborhood in Niles.
Police determined the students bought the cow and a pig on Craiglist. Police worked with Wagner Farms in nearby Glenview to secure the cow.