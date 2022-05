SWAT takes man into custody following search warrant

CHICAGO (CBS) -- Police and SWAT teams with Homeland Security took a man into custody in East Garfield Park Wednesday.

This happened on Jackson near Springfield.

Police wouldn't discuss specifics leading up to the arrest. They did tell us it was part of a search warrant.

No word yet on any charges.