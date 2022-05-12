Watch CBS News
Police shoot dog in North Aurora after animal attacks child

NORTH AURORA, Ill. (CBS) -- Police in North Aurora reported officers had to shoot a dog Thursday afternoon after the dog attacked a child.

Police were called to the 200 block of Hidden Creek Lane in North Aurora, just off Oak Street, after the dog attacked the child, who was left seriously injured.

The child was taken to an area hospital in an unknown condition.

Police advised avoiding the area where the incident happened.

May 12, 2022

