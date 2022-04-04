Police seek three suspects in robbery, brutal beating of Chicago Film Office director

CHICAGO (CBS) -- Police want the public to see video showing a brutal attack on the director of the Chicago Film Office last week.

Kwame Amoaku was attacked this past Wednesday morning in the 2100 block of West 22nd Place in the Heart of Chicago. community.

Amoaku was beaten so severely that he ended up in the hospital. The suspects took Amoaku's phone, wallet, and car.

According to Reel Chicago, Amoaku posted on his Facebook page: "This a.m. I was attacked beaten and my car stolen by three kids. Thanks to all who have reached out. I'm in the ICU I'm going to be ok."

Photos and video show the three suspected attackers at the North Riverside Mall afterward.

Chicago Police

Anyone with information is asked to call Area Four detectives at (312) 746-8251. Anonymous tips may be made at CPDTIP.com.