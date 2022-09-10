Police seek three suspects in robbery on Orange Line train downtown

Watch CBS News
CHICAGO (CBS) -- Police on Saturday asked the public for help in finding three suspects behind an armed robbery on a CTA Orange Line train downtown.

At 12:30 a.m. Monday, the robbers came up to a person on a Chicago Transit Authority train near the Harold Washington Library-State/Van Buren stop. They took out a gun, hit the victim, and took the victim's personal property, police said.

The suspects are all believed to be 18 to 25 years old, police said.

Anyone with information is asked to call Area One detectives at (312) 745-4706.

