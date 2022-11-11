Police seek 2 men who scammed elderly into unwanted home repairs

CHICAGO (CBS) – Chicago police are looking for two men who are scamming elderly residents into unwanted home repairs.

Police said the men, who claimed to be contractors, would approach the victims while out in front of their homes and solicit unwanted and unnecessary repairs.

The suspects, who went by the Aliases of Lee and Joe, would convince the victims to overpay for worthless, watered-down concrete skim coating applied to the existing concrete front porch stairs.

The suspects drove a white pickup truck with the business name "State Line Construction "on the doors. They would also give the telephone number of 219-512 6992, police said.

Incident time and location:

· 900 block of North St Louis Ave on July 22, 2022, at 4:30 p.m.

· 10400 block of South Dr. Martin Luther King Drive on Oct. 12, 2022, at 4:30 p.m.

· 7400 block of South Claremont Ave on Oct. 3, 2022, 2:00-3:00 p.m.

Police are advising residents to be aware of suspicious people. If someone offers a service ask for a business card and to tell the person you'll think about the repairs.

Anyone with information is asked to contact Central Investigations Detectives at 312-746-8253