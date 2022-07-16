Police seek help to identify individuals in connection with Kenwood fatal hit-and-run crash

CHICAGO (CBS) -- Chicago police want to identify two individuals in relation to an investigation into a fatal hit-and-run crash that took place on Monday in the Kenwood neighborhood.

A little before 9 p.m., a silver-colored Lexus IS250 was driving southbound in the 4800 block of South Drexel Boulevard at a high rate of speed and disregarded a stop sign at 49th Street, police said.

At the same time, a dark-colored Subaru was driving eastbound on 49th Street.

Police said due to the Lexus disregarding the stop sign, the two vehicles crashed at the intersection of 49th Street and South Drexel Boulevard.

The driver of the Subaru died.

The unknown occupants and driver of the Lexus fled the scene on foot to an unknown location, police said.

Police recovered the Lexus IS250.

Police released images of two individuals who appeared to be fleeing.

If the individuals are located, police ask residents to:

Dial 9-1-1, give your location, direction of travel, if moving, and a quick description (i.e. Plate number, clothing, etc.).

Never approach the subject(s) of the vehicle.

Do not endanger yourself, or those you are with, in any way.

Anyone with information related to the incident is asked to call the Major Accident Investigation Unit at 312-745-4521. Anonymous tips can be submitted to cpdtip.com.