Police seek getaway car in Albany Park shooting that killed Michael Conrad

CHICAGO (CBS) -- Police on Thursday released photos of a car that is believed to be involved in a shooting that left a man dead in Albany Park last week.

Just after 7 p.m. this past Friday, Michael Conrad, 37, was traveling in a 2019 white Chrysler in the 4400 block of North Hamlin Avenue when a dark-colored vehicle pulled up and someone inside shot him.

Conrad fled in the car in which he was shot, but went on to hit multiple parked cars and flip over. He was rushed to Advocate Illinois Masonic Medical Center, where he was pronounced dead.

Area Five detectives are looking to get more information about the black Nissan Altima in which the shooter or shooters fled. Police have released photos of the car at the scene.

Police released multiple photos.

Chicago Police

Anyone with information is asked to call Area Five detectives at (312) 746-6554.