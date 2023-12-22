Watch CBS News
Police searching for shooter after 25-year-old critically wounded on Chicago's Southwest Side

By Elyssa Kaufman

/ CBS Chicago

CHICAGO (CBS)-- Chicago police are investigating a shooting on the Southwest Side.

Just after midnight, a 25-year-old man was standing on the sidewalk on 36th Street and Hoyne when two men walked up and fired shots. 

He was taken to Stroger Hospital in critical condition with a gunshot wound to the chest. 

No arrests have been made. 

