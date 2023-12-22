Police searching for shooter after 25-year-old critically wounded on Chicago's Southwest Side
CHICAGO (CBS)-- Chicago police are investigating a shooting on the Southwest Side.
Just after midnight, a 25-year-old man was standing on the sidewalk on 36th Street and Hoyne when two men walked up and fired shots.
He was taken to Stroger Hospital in critical condition with a gunshot wound to the chest.
No arrests have been made.
Thanks for reading CBS NEWS.
Create your free account or log in
for more features.
for more features.