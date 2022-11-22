Police searching for driver who hit, killed woman in Lawndale
CHICAGO (CBS)-- Chicago police are looking for the driver who hit and killed a woman in Lawndale Monday night.
Police said around 8:30 p.m., the 42-year-old woman was crossing the street at a crosswalk near Pulaski Road and Arthington Street when the driver of a tan SUV hit her.
The woman was rushed to a local hospital where she died.
Police are investigating.
