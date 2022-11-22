Police searching for driver who hit, killed woman in Lawndale

Police searching for driver who hit, killed woman in Lawndale

Police searching for driver who hit, killed woman in Lawndale

CHICAGO (CBS)-- Chicago police are looking for the driver who hit and killed a woman in Lawndale Monday night.

Police said around 8:30 p.m., the 42-year-old woman was crossing the street at a crosswalk near Pulaski Road and Arthington Street when the driver of a tan SUV hit her.

The woman was rushed to a local hospital where she died.

Police are investigating.