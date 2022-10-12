Watch CBS News
Police searching for 5 teens wanted in South Austin armed robberies

CBS Chicago

CHICAGO (CBS)-- Chicago police are searching for a five teenagers wanted for two armed robberies in South Austin. 

Police said they used a stolen silver Kia to rob two people on October 8. 

A 29-year-old man was shot during a second heist at Cicero Avenue and Jackson Boulevard. Police said if this crew stays active, they'll likely use a different stolen vehicle in their next theft.

First published on October 12, 2022 / 5:59 AM

