Police search for missing 7-year-old boy in Aurora, Illinois

By Adam Harrington

/ CBS Chicago

AURORA, Ill. (CBS) -- Police in Aurora were asking for help from the public Thursday night in finding a missing 7-year-old boy.

Luis Motoyl was last seen in the 600 block of South LaSalle Street in Aurora around 6:15 p.m. Thursday, Aurora police said.

He was last seen wearing a white shirt, white shorts, and black sneakers.

Luis is deaf and has been diagnosed with autism, police said.

He has brown eyes and black hair, stands about 3 feet 6 inches tall, and weighs about 60 pounds.

missing-boy.jpg
Luis Moyotl Aurora Police

Anyone with information on Luis' whereabouts is asked to call 911.

Adam Harrington

