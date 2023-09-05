Police search for man who tried to kidnap children in Bridgeport
CHICAGO (CBS) -- Chicago Police Monday night were on the hunt to find a man behind an attempted kidnapping in Bridgeport over the weekend.
Authorities said at 8:10 a.m. Sunday, three kids were playing near the 3100 block of South Halsted Street when a man asked them if he could use their cellphone. He then tried to get the victims into his vehicle, police said.
A witness intervened, and the man left in the gray four-door sedan, police said.
The man was described as a Black-Hispanic male between the ages of 20 and 30, shirtless with multiple tattoos on both arms, a medium complexion, and a ponytail.
Police said the man was the passenger in the car, which was driven by a white woman between the ages of 40 and 50.
