Police search for 4 wanted in homicide on Chicago's West Side

CHICAGO (CBS) -- Chicago Police on Tuesday were asking for help identifying four people wanted in a homicide last month on the city's West Side.

The homicide took place at 12:35 a.m. Friday, May 24, in the 4700 block of West Polk Street—between Kilpatrick and Cicero avenues in the South Austin neighborhood.

A police community alert did not offer further specifics about the homicide.

Police said the four suspects are all believed to be between 18 and 25 years old.

One of the suspects has a dark tattoo between his eyes and a red tattoo on his left cheek.

Chicago Police

Police have released surveillance photos and video.

Anyone with information is asked to call Harrison Area detectives at 312-746-8252. Anonymous tips can be submitted to CPDTIP.com.