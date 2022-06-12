Police search for two suspects wanted for homicide in Lake View

CHICAGO (CBS) – Chicago Police are asking for the public's help in identifying two suspects wanted in connection to a homicide in the Lake View neighborhood.

In a surveillance video released by CPD, one of the suspects can be seen attacking a man in an alley on the 3400 block of North Clark Street, on March 27.

The first suspect is described as a black male between 15-25, 5'08-6'00, 155-175lbs, wearing a black ski mask, black hoody, and jeans at the time of the incident.

The second suspect is described as a black male 15-25, 5'06-5'09, 225-275lbs, wearing a face mask, grey hoody, and black jeans at the time of the incident.

Anyone with information can contact Area Three detectives at 312-745-8261. Anonymous tips can be submitted to cpdtip.com.