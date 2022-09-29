Police search for suspect wanted for attempted kidnapping of 11-year-old in Portage Park

CHICAGO (CBS) – Chicago police are looking for a man who attempted to kidnap an 11-year-old boy in the Portage Park neighborhood Wednesday afternoon.

Police said the boy was walking northbound on Laramie approaching Pensacola when he was approached by a white man walking eastbound in the same area.

The man engaged in conversation with the boy and stated he had something for him, police said.

Police say the man was on the phone when the boy overheard a male voice ask if he "got him yet." He then observed a dark-gray jeep reversing on Pensacola towards his location, but it's unclear if it was the vehicle involved.

The suspect is described as a white man between 50-60 years old with gray medium-length hair, and a fair complexion. He was last seen wearing all black clothing including a cap and sweater black framed glasses and walked with a limp.

Police want residents to be aware of this crime and to alert neighbors. They're also advising residents to call 911 and report any suspicious activity, and not to let children walk alone.

Anyone with information is asked to contact Area Five Detective Bureau at 312-746-6554.