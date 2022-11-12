Chicago police search for missing endangered 16-year-old girl last seen on South Side

CHICAGO (CBS) – Chicago police is asking for the public's help in locating an endangered teen last seen on the city's South Side last weekend.

Jenniefer Alcantara, 16, was last seen on Nov. 5, in the vicinity of the 8000 block of South Loomis.

She is 5 foot 4 inches tall, between 200 to 205 pounds, with brown eyes and black hair, and a light brown complexion. She goes by the nickname, Jenny.

Chicago Police Department

She was last wearing a red sweater over a black top, red and black pajama pants, and black flip-flop shoes.

Police say she's been missing before and is usually located in the company of a 35-year-old Hispanic man. The pair may be traveling in a gray Nissan Rogue with Illinois license plates.

She may be in imminent danger and is known to frequent Joliet, Illinois.

Anyone with information is asked to contact Chicago Police Department Area South Detective Division SVS at 312-747-8274.