Police search for man who pointed what looked like gun at news crew in River North

CBS Chicago

CHICAGO (CBS) -- Police are asking for help from the public in finding a man who pointed what appeared to be a gun at a Fox 32 news crew in River North early Wednesday.

The incident occurred in the 400 block of North Clark Street, at Hubbard Street, at 6:34 a.m., police said.

The station said it was in the middle of a live report about gun violence in Chicago when a man came up and pointed what appeared to be a gun at their crew. The reporter and photographer were not injured.

The suspect is described as being between 18 and 25, standing 5 feet 6 and 5 feet 8 inches tall with a thin build, and weighing 130 to 150 pounds.

He was wearing a dark hoodie, a black jacket, light ripped blue jeans, and dark shoes.

newscrewattacksuspect1.png
Chicago Police

Anyone with information is asked to call (312) 744-8261 or email CPDTIP.com.

First published on May 25, 2022 / 8:27 PM

© 2022 CBS Broadcasting Inc. All Rights Reserved.

