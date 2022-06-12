Police search for two suspects in murder of Happy Camper employee in Lake View

CHICAGO (CBS) – Chicago Police are asking for the public's help in identifying two suspects wanted in connection with the murder of a Happy Camper employee in Lake View.

Surveillance video released by CPD shows one of the suspects attacking Hermilo Beltran, 47, in an alley on the 3400 block of North Clark Street, on March 27.

Beltran was about to start his shift at the restaurant, located blocks from Wrigley Field, when was shot three times in the chest and armpit, according to his family's GoFundMe. He was taken to Advocate Illinois Masonic Medical Center where he later died.

The suspects are described as black men between 15 to 25 years old -- one wearing a black ski mask, black hoody, and jeans at the time of the incident. The second suspect is described as wearing a face mask, grey hoody, and black jeans.

Chicago Police Department

Anyone with information can contact Area Three detectives at 312-745-8261. Anonymous tips can be submitted to cpdtip.com.