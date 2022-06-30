Man found dead on Crystal Lake Central High School campus on Wednesday

CHICAGO (CBS) – A man was found dead at the Crystal Lake Central High School campus on Wednesday evening.

Crystal Lake police and fire personnel responded to the rear of the school, located at 45 W. Franklin Ave., for a report of a man experiencing a mental health crisis, according to a news release.

When responders arrived, they found the subject, who police said was approximately 30 years old, with obvious signs of injury.

Responders on the scene quickly determined the man had died.

The McHenry County Coroner was called to the scene to assist.

Police said the case is under investigation and there was no danger to the public related to the incident.

Anyone with information is asked to contact the Crystal Lake Police Department at 815-356-3620.

Those with a cell phone can send an anonymous tip to Crystal Lake police by texting CLPDTIP along with their information to 847411 (tip411). Normal text messaging rates apply.