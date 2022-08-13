Police question person of interest series of groping incidents in Loop, South Loop

CHICAGO (CBS) -- Chicago Police Saturday were questioning a person of interest in a series of groping incidents in the city's Loop and South Loop.

Police say a man on a one-wheeled motorized skateboard assaulted at least two women and then rode off.

CBS 2 spoke with two other women who say they were also assaulted.

These are just a few of the people who have come forward. Many others have posted about their experiences online, and they fear that if this person is not detained there could be many more.

The incidents documented by Chicago Police occurred on the morning of Aug. 6 in the 1100 block of South State Street and June 1 in the 400 block of West Lake Street around the same time of day.

Both incidents involved a man wearing a white helmet, sunglasses and a backpack while riding a single wheeled electric skateboard. Both times he approached women and grabbed their behinds and genitalia.